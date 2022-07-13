Hunt the match-winner as Maroons claim epic Origin decider

What's more dangerous - Queensland without Cam Munster, or Queensland with only 15 men?
You could be forgiven for thinking the former, but it was the latter that claimed one of the truly epic Origin deciders in Brisbane on Wednesday night.
The Maroons didn't so much rewrite the script as blow the dust off an old one - a decider in Brisbane, NSW unbackable favourites, Queensland needing to achieve the impossible. Never mind the fact 'the impossible' is something they manage to achieve again and again at their spiritual home.
Even amid that rich history, the Maroons 22-12 win on Wednesday was as good as any, the contest as good as any, Ben Hunt's final match-winning play as good as any.
The football Gods haven't always been kind to the Dragons skipper, but he produced a career-defining effort two minutes from time when he somehow plucked a Nathan Cleary chip kick out of the air and raced 60 metres to seal his place in Maroons folklore.
"I was looking [for support] as soon as I got it, I was pretty relieved when it was a big forward chasing me," Hunt said.
"The little pig-trotters had the distance. As soon as I caught it I could just hear the roar [of the crowd] and they were whipping me home down the straight."
It was the coup de grace in an epic that had everything
They banned punching to make Origin safer, but Paul Gallen could've thrown a hundred punches without producing a fraction of the carnage seen in the opening three and a half minutes.
Matt Burton and Dane Gagai showed little regard for the ban anyway, trading punches a minute into the second half. They were safer trading blows than any ball-carrier or tackler was in the furious opening exchanges.
A Burton bomb spent more time in the air than Cameron Murray spent on the park after he was levelled attempting a tackle on Corey Oates just a minute and three seconds into the contest.
Selwyn Cobbo lasted just 50 seconds longer before leaving in a neck brace on a medicab, while Lindsay Collins joined them in Disneyland and after just three and a half minutes.
Murray failed his HIA, while medical staff didn't even bother putting Cobbo or Collins through one so obvious was the fact they were done for the evening.
It left the Blues down to 16 and Queensland 15, with both reduced to 12 for the first 10 minutes of the second half when Burton and Gagai went toe-to-toe.
You'd have had to give Gagai the round 10-9, but neither will be Gallen's next opponent in the squared circle.
They were spot fires in a searing blaze of a contest as dramatic as any since 1980. It was easy enough to forget this was one the Blues were supposed to win easy.
In the absence of Munster, the Maroons needed a star and found several in Hunt, Daly Cherry-Evans and Kayln Ponga - the latter producing undoubtedly his best performance at Origin level and planting the go-ahead try midway through the second half.
Debutant Tom Dearden also justified the faith of coach Billy Slater, laying on the first try for Valentine Holmes and looking as comfortable as anyone could given the frenetic pace of the contest.
Both sides were scratching at the gate, with Murray trying to throw a shot into Oates just a minute in. He was taken directly from the park on legs far from steady.
Cobbo followed him on a medicab 50 seconds later after being left prone on the deck after attempting a low tackle on Burton. Collins followed him 90 seconds later after he was left dazed by some friendly fire from Tom Gilbert.
Josh Papalii looked to have crossed for the first try in the ninth minute when Jeremiah Nanai contested a bomb from Cherry-Evans, the bunker finding the second deflection travelled forward.
There was no denying Holmes minutes later when he charged onto a beautiful short ball from Dearden for the opening try. He converted for a 6-0 lead after 14 minutes.
The hit back came just four minutes later, with Jarome Luai winning the race to a Cleary grubber in the Maroons in-goal for the Blues first four-pointer. Cleary made no mistake with the conversion, locking things up at six apiece.
With the Maroons struggling to keep pace in the middle it was debutant Jacob Saifiti who crossed next, charging onto a short pass from Koroisau for his side's second try next to the posts nine minutes before the break.
It gave the Blues all the running until Daniel Tupou spilled a Cherry-Evans bomb over the touch line, handing possession back to the hosts with 90 seconds left in the half.
The Maroons took advantage, with Harry Grant laying on a try for Kurt Capewell with a clever grubber on the stroke of halftime. Holmes' conversion attempt was waved away, the Blues taking a two-point cushion into the break.
Things boiled over quickly just a minute into the second half when Ponga split the Blues defence in the opening set. Burton and Gagai got tangled up in the chasing pack and ended up in the bin.
Papalii was remarkably denied again after cleaning up another bat back from Nanai that was again ruled to have travelled forward.
The hosts kept the pressure on, Hunt twisting the knife with a pinpoint 40-20. The Blues repelled the subsequent raid only for Stephen Crichton to inexplicably force an offload 10 metres from his own line in the next set.
The ensuing line dropout opening the door for Ponga to slip across from close range. Holmes converted for a 16-12 lead with 18 minutes to play.
Out on their feet with 20 minutes to go the Blues scrambled to deny the Maroons the dagger time and time again and pressed hard for a late leveller before Hunt snuffed out their last hope.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
