A car's trailer has flipped on the M1 Princes Motorway near Figtree.
Emergency services were called to the M1 at the Masters Road off ramp just before 6pm.
NSW Police, Ambulance and Fire and Rescue crews attended the crash.
The driver of the vehicle which crashed was treated for head pain and transported to Wollongong Hospital.
One lane of traffic heading north was obstructed, however traffic had cleared by 7pm.
Drivers are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution as they travel through the area.
