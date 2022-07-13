Three months after businesses and residences were inundated with flood waters up to a metre high, locals near Swan Street, Wollongong are back to square one.
Despite council efforts to clear the Gurungaty Waterway which flows adjacent to his business premises, owner of Impact Garage Doors Jamie Adams said he expects to be underwater the next time heavy rains occur.
"We don't know what the weather is going to do at the moment," he said. "You're talking about a lot of businesses that are going to lose a lot more funds and going to be out of pocket again."
Mr Adams estimates the cost of the previous flooding incident at between $60,000 to $70,000 in lost equipment and damage to his business's showroom. The price of flood insurance being next to a waterway known to spill its banks is prohibitive, so Mr Adams has attempted to cover costs through disaster relief grants.
What frustrates Mr Adams the most is that all of this was preventable, in his opinion, had the waterway been cleared of debris and vegetation. When The Mercury visited on Wednesday, tyres and reeds were trapped against the bridge over Swan Street, and water was less than a metre below the bridge's girder.
After the devastating rains in March, property owners along the Gurungaty Waterway had multiple meetings with Wollongong City Council officers to try to prevent the flooding they experienced in March from happening again.
James Hogg, whose business Illawarra Occupational Health was inundated after floodwaters came in over his floodgates in March, said that action was only taken after business owners and residents that Council took the issue seriously.
"We've actually had to push for council to do these works, rather than it just being, say annually, getting earthmovers in and clearing that channel," he said.
In May, Council cleared debris in the waterway within JJ Kelly Park.
A Council spokesperson said that management of the waterway was informed by site specific catchment studies and plans.
"We know vegetation in waterways can raise concerns, however investigations as part of the Wollongong City (Gurungaty Waterway) Catchment Floodplain Risk Management Study & Plan (2015) and the Wollongong City Flood Study (2019) found that there would be minimal benefit to flooding by removing all vegetation," the spokesperson said.
Council is seeking approval to remove vegetation in the upper reaches of the Gurungaty Waterway.
"The targeted vegetation removal will allow the area to drain more quickly following flooding events," the spokesperson said.
Mr Hogg said that the creek needed to be treated as a stormwater drain and that significant amounts of vegetation forced him to pay thousands of dollars in insurance costs.
"There needs to be a balance," he said. "There needs to be the ability for the channel to flow while maintaining the reeds that bring nature to the area. It's stormwater, but it's also a creek that has life in it."
