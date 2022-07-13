Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Mt Pleasant man accused of uploading child abuse material to social media

Updated July 13 2022 - 9:58pm, first published 9:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image

A 50-year-old Mount Pleasant man accused or uploading child abuse material to social media and chat sites has been arrested and charged four months after his home was raided.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.