A 50-year-old Mount Pleasant man accused or uploading child abuse material to social media and chat sites has been arrested and charged four months after his home was raided.
Australian Federal Police said they launched an investigation into illegal online activity after receiving a tip from the US National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators allegedly linked the activity to a Mount Pleasant man, swooping on his home on March 24 and seizing a desktop computer and multiple portable hard drives.
A forensic examination of the devices allegedly uncovered child abuse material, and the man was on Wednesday arrested and charged with:
The maximum penalty for each offence is 15 years' jail.
He was due to face court on Wednesday.
