Berkeley killer Ljube Velevski to walk free from prison

Ljube Velevski, who murdered his family at their Berkeley home in 1994, is set to walk free from prison today.
He was serving a 25-year sentence for the murder of his wife Snezana, their daughter Zaklina and twin babies Daniela and Dijana.
In 1997 he was sentenced to 25 years in jail with a non parole period of 19 years on four counts of murder - his maximum term ends today.
Velevski has never applied for parole and it is understood he never admitted his guilt over the horrible murders.
Having served his sentence it means Velevski will re-enter the community with no monitoring or any restrictions.
Snezana, 25, was found face down on the floor of the locked master bedroom of their home in Castle Court, Berkeley on June 20, 1994. Beneath her was the slaughtered bodies of Zaklina, 6 and twin babies Daniela and Dijana.
A neighbour had said the frantic husband knocked on her door when he could not find his family.
"He thought she may have left with somebody who could have picked them up and that she locked the bedroom door so he couldn't get anything," the neighbour said at the time.
Her husband called police, who broke into the bedroom and discovered the four bodies.
"To us, they were very nice neighbours," they said. "They were a perfect couple."
Velevski later claimed that his wife must have killed the children before taking her own life.
But a coroner found Mrs Velevski could not have cut her own throat so cleanly. There were no signs of a struggle, leading investigators to believe she must have known her killer.
Police arrested Velevski while he was on his way to start a shift at the steelworks on January 6, 1995.
In the court trial he'd said he'd argued with his wife, who had retreated to their bedroom with the children.
He'd slept undisturbed in his daughter's bedroom for 17 hours, waking at 6am. Throughout the day he made no attempt to speak to his wife but finally talked to the neighbour.
The jury had to weigh up the two options - that Snezana had killed the children and then herself or that Velevski had murdered all four of them.
In support of the former was the original post-mortem, which concluded that she had taken her own life.
However, police had discounted that theory and their investigations, which included the degree of injuries to Snezana's neck and family claims she was not suffering from post-natal depression, led to their belief Velevski was a murderer.
The jury agreed and, on November 26, 1997 he was sentenced to 25 years in jail with a non parole period of 19 years on four counts of murder.
Snezana's brother branded the sentence as "a complete joke".
"It was too lenient and we will be looking into that," said Mendo Josifovski.
"Four lives murdered. Explain that to me. He is a disgrace to the human race and he should not have been led into the country in the first place."
He appealed the decision, which was upheld by the court.
However, one justice believed Velevski may be innocent.
"There is, in my belief, a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted," Justice David Kirby said in a dissenting judgement.
"Further, in respect of the medical evidence, I believe that there has been a miscarriage of justice, justifying [in respect of that aspect] a new trial."
That dissenting opinion led Velevski to take the case to the High Court, which decided not to hear the appeal.
Velevski became eligible for parole in May 2016 but he did not seek it, accepting recommendations made against his release by Community Corrections and the Serious Offenders Review Council.
The State Parole Authority formally declined to consider parole for the same reasons in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.
In a statement confirming the decision in 2020, the State Parole Authority said Velevski had "not engaged in any programs to address his violent offending" and had refused to participate in any assessments requested by Community Corrections. He also refuses to be interviewed by the Serious Offenders Review Council.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
