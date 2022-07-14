COVID-19 vaccination rules for aged care visitors relaxed as cases rise

Unvaccinated people will be allowed to visit residents in aged care homes across NSW from next Monday, despite hundreds of active COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities across the state.
According to the latest government figures, there are at least seven active outbreaks in Illawarra aged care homes including one where almost 80 people have been infected.
Chief health officer Kerry Chant this week signed off on a relaxation of the public health orders for aged care, which brings NSW in line with rules in Victoria and Queensland.
However, aged care facilities can choose to maintain vaccination requirements for visitors, and it will still be mandatory for all workers to be vaccinated.
The rule that only two adults and two children can visit a resident each day has also been downgraded to a recommendation.
Warrigal CEO Mark Sewell said the lifting of the public health order in this climate was disappointing but not unexpected, as the health order was due to expire.
However, given the warnings from health officials about a new wave of COVID-19 expected to peak over the next six weeks, he said aged care facilities were concerned.
"It's been helpful for there to be a rule, because it means it applies to everyone," he said.
"What it means now is that each provider has to do its own risk assessment and decide who it will and won't let in based on its population, its risk and its premises.
"So we're a bit disappointed this is happening now but I believe it's just the end of the order and it's lining up with other states, I don't think it's a deliberate decision."
We will ask people to declare their vaccination status and if someone is not vaccinated, then we will find some lower risk solutions for them.- Mark Sewell, Warrigal CEO
He noted there was expected to be another national cabinet meeting shortly about the winter surge in cases and the stresses on the health system, which may mean rules would be changed again.
"There's also a change to the two adults and two children rule from Monday, which we're not so concerned about - because we do everything we can to get as many people in," he said.
"We have been very concerned about socialisation and family connection, so we are much more flexible with that anyway."
He said Warrigal would make decisions about letting unvaccinated visitors in on a case-by-case basis.
"We will ask people to declare their vaccination status and if someone is not vaccinated, then we will find some lower risk solutions for them," he said.
"So they might be able to visit outside or in a visitors room with a glass panel, or they might have to wear a bit more PPE. We don't want to restrict people visiting, but we do want to keep people safe."
The national COVID-19 aged care snapshot for the week ending July 8 shows that Illawarra Diggers, Illawarra Multicultural Village, Warrigal's Mount Terry and Mount Warrigal homes, and Uniting's Elanora Shellharbour, Farmborough Unanderra and Gerringong facilities are battling outbreaks.
At Uniting Farmborough Unanderra, 59 residents and 19 staff have caught the virus during the active outbreak, and at Illawarra Diggers, there has been one death and 33 residents and 21 staff have been affected.
Mr Sewell said aged care providers were also on high alert for cases of the flu and other respiratory viruses like RSV, which were "very prevalent and highly contagious" this year.
"We're now tracing daily every person and their status for flu, RSV and COVID because they all have a devastating effect for older people," he said.
"I think most people realise that while the regulations might change, the good advice about how to protect people from this deadly virus - and other viruses - remains the same."
He said the aged care sector was watching closely to see if previous COVID-19 mitigation rules would be reimposed.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
