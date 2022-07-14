Illawarra Mercury
St Georges Basin pair charged over alleged online drug supply

Updated July 14 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:30am
DRUG BUST: A 35-year-old man and 37-year-old woman from St Georges Basin have been arrested and charged with a combined 25 drug-related offences. Video: NSW Police

A St Georges Basin man and woman accused of selling drugs online have been charged with a combined 25 drug-related offences.

