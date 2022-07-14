A St Georges Basin man and woman accused of selling drugs online have been charged with a combined 25 drug-related offences.
After intercepting 76 packages of cannabis seeds at Vincentia Post Office on July 7, and another 72 parcels on July 12, police arrested the pair at a home on Island Point Rd on Wednesday.
Police will allege the seeds were imported from Europe and North America, before being sold Australia-wide.
A search of the St Georges Basin home allegedly uncovered another 9000 cannabis seeds, 1.2kg of cannabis leaf, magic mushrooms, electronic devices, cash, and items allegedly consistent with the supply and sale of prohibited drugs.
The man, 35, and woman, 37, were taken to Nowra Police Station, where the man was charged with 13 offences, including:
The woman was charged with 12 offences:
They pair was granted conditional bail to appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, August 16.
The arrests are part of an ongoing operation by Strike Force Superba, which was established in May this year.
