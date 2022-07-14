Ljube Velevski, who murdered his wife and three daughters at their Berkeley home almost three decades ago, is set to walk free from prison today.
Kerrie Thompson, CEO from the victim's support unit in NSW, says it's an alarming decision.
"To let someone back into the community who is potentially psychologically and physically a threat is disturbing."
He was serving a 25-year sentence at the Junee Correctional Centre for the murder of his wife Snezana, their daughter Zaklina and twin babies Daniela and Dijana.
Velevski, who was 29 at the time of the murders, was eligible for parole in 2016 but did not make an application.
For the next six years he maintained his innocence.
He did not take part in any rehabilitation and has had no life experience outside of prison since his conviction.
"The unique way he murdered his family and never admitted guilt or showed remorse in 25 years raises a lot of red flags," Ms Thompson said.
His wife Snezana, 25, was found face down on the floor of the locked master bedroom of their home in Castle Court, Berkeley on June 20, 1994.
Beneath her were the bloodied bodies of Zaklina, six, and twin babies Daniela and Dijana.
A post-mortem found all four had had their throats cut.
"There's something very wrong with the system to let a man capable of such a heinous crime back into the community without any rehabilitation or supervision," Ms Thompson said.
"When Velevski is released from prison he'll go into temporary accommodation but no one will know where he is."
NSW Attorney General Mark Speakman said Velevski had undergone a high-risk offender assessment.
He said there were no prospects for an application for an extended supervision order or continuing detention order but admitted the crimes Mr Velevski was convicted for were the worst imaginable.
He said his thoughts are with the victim's families.
Ms Thompson says the media coverage can be highly re-traumatising but the community needs to be aware of Velevski's release.
"It's such an insensitive decision for the victim's family when this man has shown known empathy for their loss or the impact it's had on their lives.
"There needs to be a review of the legislation so high-risk offenders are monitored."
In 1997 Snezana's brother branded the 25 year sentence as "a complete joke".
"Four lives murdered. Explain that to me. He is a disgrace to the human race and he should not have been led into the country in the first place," said Mendo Josifovski.
He appealed the decision, which was upheld by the court.
Ms Thompson says Velevski will walk out of jail with no life skills or employment opportunities.
"He went to prison last century and now at the age of 57 he's a free man who to this day denies killing his family.
"He won't be reporting to a corrections officer, he won't have access to counselling or support to reintegrate into society."
