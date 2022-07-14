Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Armed men demand cash in Keiraville home invasion

Janine Graham
By Janine Graham
Updated July 14 2022 - 2:21am, first published 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have set up a crime scene after the incident. File image

Two armed men smashed through the front door of a Keiraville home and demanded cash from a woman on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Graham

Janine Graham

Illawarra Mercury Deputy Editor

Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.