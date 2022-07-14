Armed men demand cash in Keiraville home invasion

Two armed men smashed through the front door of a Keiraville home and demanded cash from a woman on Wednesday night.
Police have set up a crime scene at the Gipps Street home after the terrifying incident.
Police have been told the front glass door to the home was smashed, before two men - one armed with a firearm and the other, a metal pole - threatened a 38-year-old woman.
The woman refused their demands to hand over cash and they fled empty-handed.
Police say they left in a dark-coloured utility with a silver roll bar and black and yellow registration plates.
As inquiries continue, police want your help to identify the men.
One has been described as between 180cm-185cm tall, and was wearing a hooded jumper, cargo pants and a face covering. The second male has been described as 170cm-175cm tall, wearing a hooded jumper and ski goggles.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wollongong Police on 4224 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
