The Wollongong Roller Hawks will be aiming for a direct route to the NWBL Grand Final when they take on the Perth Wheelcats on Friday night, as the wheelchair basketball finals get underway.
A win against the second placed Wheelcats will see the defending champions move directly to Sunday's gold medal Game, the loser having to back up on Saturday for a second chance to make the championship decider.
Advertisement
The Roller Hawks will welcome back Brett Stibners who missed Round 3 with illness.
"I still feel lethargic, but other than that I feel all right," Stibners said.
"I'll contribute where I can, (coach) Brendan (Dowler) will bring me in and out where he can, he'll judge
where I can contribute. The guys did a fantastic job in Brisbane when I was away so I don't want to spoil that."
The Wollongong captain was impressed with what he saw from the rest of the team in his absence.
"I was on the lounge watching the games," Stibners said.
"It was so nice seeing them do so well.
"What was pleasing for me was that nothing changed, we played the same style whether I was there or not and everyone buys into it, nobody strays from it because it works and if we do it again this weekend it should work again."
While a day off beckons for the victor of Friday night's match, the loser will play the winner of the preceding game between Queensland (3rd) and Darwin (4th).
The Roller Hawks will be hosting a finals viewing party at Collegians Auditorium on Sunday from 12pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.