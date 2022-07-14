Illawarra Mercury
BlueScope's reality check: 'There is no green steel' and will take a long time to get there

Ben Langford
Ben Langford
July 14 2022
BlueScope chief executive for climate change and sustainability Gretta Stephens

BlueScope's climate change chief executive delivered what she called a "reality check" at a major conference in Sydney this week: "there is no green steel".

