'Dysfunctional' Southern Highland council sacked

Wingecarribee Shire Council has been sacked and an interim administrator appointed until 2024.
Minister for Local Government Wendy Tuckerman said all civic offices at the Southern Highlands council are now vacant and an election will be held in 2024.
This is the result of a public inquiry and the nine recommendations of Commissioner Ross Glover.
"All suspended councillors are dismissed and those roles will be filled September 2024," she said.
"The commissioner has concluded in his report that the elected body did not adequately, reasonably and appropriately discharge its roles and responsibilities at all times during the 2016 term and council.
"The commissioner also concluded that on balance it was doubtful that the elected body would remain free of dysfunction of the kind seen during the 2016 term."
Viv May PSM, who has been interim administrator of Wingecarribee Shire Council since March 2021, will continue in his role until the 2024 election.
"The report raised serious concerns about dysfunction within Wingecarribee Shire Council and returning councillors to their civic offices was not a sustainable or acceptable situation," she said.
"Wingecarribee residents deserve confidence their council is operating in their best interests, and by taking this action, we will ensure certainty and stability for both residents and council staff."
"This is about delivering services. There are obligations under the Act that they need to follow, and it's very important that that occurs for governing bodies to be successful and to deliver those services to the community," she said.
"I encourage anyone to read the report. We move forward with the hope that the organisation can rebuild as necessary, and be ready for an incoming council in 2024."
Ms Tuckerman said there were no restrictions to stop the dismissed councillors running for local council again.
"This is a democracy and anyone who is entitled to run for the election and certainly, we'll be able to do so," she said.
"But having said that, you know, it's the community that elects the governing body and the one would hope that they will be very discerning on selecting."
Wollondilly MP Nathaniel Smith welcomed the recommendations.
"We've seen dysfunction of this council, not only in terms of councillors but in staff. Ratepayers will know now that they have the leadership under administrator Viv May to move forward to the 2024 elections," Mr Smith said.
Viv May said it was appropriate the announcement was made in the council chamber because "it was in the chamber that questions were asked and evidence was given", referring to the public inquiry.
"I think within the walls of this chamber, the ghosts of Commissioner Glover and Counsel assisting David Parish will be a reminder to people that local government is here to serve the community," he said.
"You're here to listen, here to be respectful. It's not about ego, personality, and entitlements.
"Minister thanks very much for appointing me as administrator up until 2024. Residents can be assured that I will continue to be honest and transparent in my dealings, and I will keep listening."
Elections for new Wingecarribee Shire councillors will be held on September 14, 2024, aligning with the next ordinary council elections across NSW.
Mrs Tuckerman said she would consider the remaining recommendations made by the Commissioner in due course.
A copy of the report is available at www.olg.nsw.gov.au/public-inquiries
Journalist at the Southern Highland News.
