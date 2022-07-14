The jury has retired to consider its verdict in the trial of Robert Jonathon Whitfield.
Whitfield is charged with aggravated break and enter, robbery in company and take and drive a vehicle without the consent of the owner over a break and enter and car jacking on December 27, 2020.
Two days prior, on December 25, Whitfield turned up to the Figtree address of Paula Cornwell at about 5pm.
Ms Cornwell and her brother John Cornwell were sitting in Ms Cornwell's red Holden Commodore, preparing to leave to Christmas dinner.
The siblings were running late and in a rush to get to their aunt's house.
Whitfield came to the driver's side of the vehicle and spoke with Ms Cornwell, in what defence barrister Jack Hibbard says was an unsophisticated attempt at flirting.
"Hello gorgeous, can I have your number," Whitfield said.
"Who are you," replied Ms Cornwell, before Whitfield identified himself as Robert Whitfield.
Whitfield then gave Ms Cornwell his number, which she pretended to take, before the exchange ended and the siblings headed off to their Christmas dinner. The conversation lasted for around 20 seconds.
Early in the morning of December 27, after Paul had gone to bed, Mr Cornwell was playing Xbox in the unit.
At 3.20am two men broke into the residence and began threatening Mr Cornwell with a screwdriver. The men demanded the keys to Ms Cornwell's car, which they took after waking her. The men drove off in the red Commodore.
Seeking refuge at a neighbour's address, Ms Cornwell called triple zero.
On the phone with the operator, Ms Cornwell said she did not know the names of the two men who broke into her house.
When police later arrived at the address, Ms Cornwell told them she was 100 per cent sure that one of the men who broke into her house was Robert Whitfield and she recognised him straight away based on his voice.
When police questioned John Cornwell about the people who broke into his home, he told them that he has "never seen them, never met them".
In body worn footage played to the court, a police officer can be heard telling Mr Cornwell that "you've been told it's Robert Whitfield".
Police then established a crime scene at the residence and began searching for the red Commodore. The car was found later that evening in Kanahooka.
A witness told police that he saw four people get out of a car, including one man in what he said were "beiged" chinos. Whitfield was located later that day in Berkeley, wearing off white or bone white chinos.
After police examined the stolen car, they found fingerprints belonging to Whitfield on the rear passenger side window. No DNA was found of Whitfield inside the car.
Describing the home invasion to police afterwards, Ms Cornwell said that the offender was wearing a black cap pulled down, a black coronavirus mask and a black shirt or jumper. Mr Cornwell described the offender as wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
In giving his directions to the jury, Judge Andrew Haesler said the principle issue was if Ms Cornwell and Mr Cornwell identified Whitfield as one of the offenders.
"The critical element is the identity of the people who came into the house - if the robber is the same person they met in their car outside the premises on Christmas Day," Justice Haesler said.
The twelve person jury retired at 1pm after two days of evidence and did not return on Thursday.
