Pokies addicts could be banned from NSW clubs under proposed code change

Family members of people struggling with gambling addiction may soon be able to ban their loved ones from clubs under a new draft Gaming Code of Practice.
The new draft proposed by Clubs NSW would mean families could apply to have their loved one involuntarily excluded from clubs if they are experiencing gambling harm.
Advertisement
An independent panel would determine whether a ban was appropriate and the length of the ban.
Wollongong is a stronghold for gambling at NSW clubs, ranking in the top LGAs for gambling revenue and number of gaming machines, and the new code could affect 35 local venues.
Between June and November last year, clubs in the Wollongong LGA made a combined profit of $26,318,771, according to state gaming machine data.
This profit ranks Wollongong the 10th highest of the state's 128 LGAs.
Wollongong also has the fourth highest number of pokies of all NSW LGAs, with 2,156 gaming machines.
While ClubsNSW CEO Josh Landis said the move shows a genuine commitment to protecting members and patrons, anti-gambling groups are labelling it "too little, too late".
The Alliance for Gambling Reform's chief advocate Tim Costello said the draft bill was an attempt to avoid any real reform.
"It is impossible to see this latest move as a genuine reform as the whole business model of clubs is reliant on people who suffer gambling harm," Mr Costello said.
"It is too little, too late and it still puts the power in the hands of clubs and its so-called independent panel to determine if someone is impacted by gambling harm," he said.
Mr Costello said the move was a "knee-jerk" response to the suicide of a Sydney man in 2019 who took his life after a gambling binge at a Dee Why club.
His family had battled for years unsuccessfully with Dee Why RSL to have him banned, Mr Costello said.
If you or a loved one is suffering from gambling harm, you can call Illawarra Gambling Aware on 0242676600 for support.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.