"It will be a very different game to the one earlier in the season. The Stingrays are very forward orientated having a big pack so we're going to have to control the middle of the park as much as we can, make sure our one-on-ones stick and make sure our defence is up to scratch. Their confidence will be right up there but we've just got to make sure we hold onto the ball and don't let them get too much of a roll-on."