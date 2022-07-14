The Tallawarra power station has been running at seven times the volume it was operating at in 2021.
The gas-fired power station has been called into service as coal-fired power plants are shut down for maintenance and energy usage spiked in the first weeks of winter as NSW was gripped by a cold snap.
Ross Edwards, trading, transition and reputation executive at Energy Australia, said the Yallah power plant played a vital role during the recent energy crisis.
"Tallawarra A has really proved its worth over recent weeks, running at around seven times the volume compared with the same period last year," he said.
Tallawarra A will be joined by a second power station, Tallawarra B, in 2023, timed to coincide with the closure of the Liddell coal-fired power station.
Tallawarra B will provide a similar service to the electricity market, using gas and green hydrogen to create electricity during periods of peak demand.
"Tallawarra B will fire up quickly, within 30 minutes, stepping in when the supply of renewable energy is low to help keep the lights on for around 150,000 homes," Mr Edwards said.
The power station will be the first in the world to combine natural gas and hydrogen for electricity using GE's hydrogen-ready gas turbine technology.
Assistant Climate Change and Energy Minister Jenny McAllister visited the construction site yesterday, along with a delegation of 50 global executives, as part of the Sydney Energy Forum.
GE Australia president Sam Maresh said the visit showed off world-class technology in the Illawarra.
"Tallawarra B will be the first large-scale gas-powered power station built in NSW for more than a decade and it will boast the most advanced technology so there was incredible interest from the delegation about what was happening on the ground in Australia."
The use of hydrogen in Tallawarra B is hoped to kick start a hydrogen hub in the Illawarra, along with plans for an Andrew Forrest-backed hydrogen-powered generator in Port Kembla and BlueScope investigating using hydrogen in steelmaking to replace coal.
