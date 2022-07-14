Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Four teens arrested over alleged South Coast crime spree

Updated July 14 2022 - 8:14am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police file image

Four South Coast teens were arrested on Thursday after an alleged early morning crime spree that ended in a large-scale search involving PolAir and a dog squad.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.