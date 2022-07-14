Four teens arrested over alleged South Coast crime spree

Four South Coast teens were arrested on Thursday after an alleged early morning crime spree that ended in a large-scale search involving PolAir and a dog squad.
The group is accused of stealing cars, threatening an elderly man and a ride-share driver with a weapon, setting a car on fire, and engaging in a police chase.
The teen boys allegedly threatened a rideshare driver at 3.30am on Thursday morning while in a car in Marrickville.
They then allegedly stole the car and drove it on the South Coast, before setting it on fire.
Shortly after 8.15am, three of the teens allegedly hitchhiked on Braidwood Rd and were picked up by another driver.
They allegedly threatened the 73-year-old male driver with a weapon and stole the car.
Police were alerted and enagaged in a short pursuit before the teens abandoned the allegedly stolen car and fled into bushland.
Police commenced a large-scale search involving officers from Monaro Police District, PolAir, the Dog Unit and Highway Patrol.
The three teenagers were found just before 2pm in an abandoned house in Reidsdale.
They were arrested and taken to Nowra Police Station.
The fourth boy was arrested at Narellan Police Station.
Police are still investigating.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
