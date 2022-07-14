25 years on and what has even changed?

The news that murderer Ljube Velevski was to walk free with no supervision after 25 years in prison is confronting, to say the least.
He slashed the throats of his wife and three children in their Berkeley home. On November 26, 1997 he was sentenced to 25 years in jail with a non-parole period of 19 years on four counts of murder.
Velevski protested his innocence years later and took his appeal to the High Court.
Advertisement
He said he'd argued with his wife, who had retreated to their bedroom with the children.
But the court ruled there was a strong circumstantial case and Velevski's conduct and explanations were not credible.
The appeal failed.
Velevski then chose to serve his entire 25-year sentence behind bars, without trying for parole, and not engaging with psychologists, educators or the serious offenders review council.
That, of course, is his prerogative.
But the naively simple "do the crime, do the time" line is a facile take on a deeply complex situation.
Here we are 25 years later, still dealing with family violence - though maybe in a more educated, constructive manner.
Yet still women and children die every year. In the first 22 weeks of 2022, 20 women were killed.
The Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre received $25 million in the federal budget in March.
To get the world first centre off the ground, funding from the NSW government was needed so it could operate out of a government-owned site.
It didn't happen.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson slammed the NSW government's decision to overlook the "last piece in the puzzle" and not fund the centre.
Sally Stevenson, general manager of the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, called the state government's decision "bewildering".
It's a term that many have used on learning of Velevski's new-found liberty.
Surely if ever there was a reminder that we need desperately to reframe not just our thinking but our approach towards family violence, Velevski's release is it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.