Training exercise to bring emergency services to Port Kembla

If you see a lot of emergency services at Port Kembla on Friday, don't be alarmed - a multi-agency training exercise is getting underway.
Port Authority of NSW chief executive officer Captain Philip Holliday said the annual training exercise helped ensure all agencies were prepared to respond when needed.
Advertisement
"All the key players who are integral to ensuring the best possible outcomes when an incident occurs on or near our waters participate in this annual exercise," Captain Holliday said.
The exercise will involve NSW Ports, the Port Kembla Coal Terminal, Fire and Rescue, NSW Ambulance, NSW Police, the Environment Protection Authority, and the Port Authority of NSW.
"The successful multiagency response to MV Portland Bay's call for assistance is testament to the value of these training days for all agencies - it just really allows all involved to work through the complexities of difficult and dangerous emergency responses," Captain Holliday said.
The training exercise is due to begin at 8.30am and finish by 1.30pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.