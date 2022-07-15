Australian singer-songwriter turned platinum superstar Dean Lewis will take to the stage at Thirroul this November as part of his 'Sad Boi Winter Summer' Tour.
The singer will perform at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul on Sunday, November 13.
Fresh off a North American and European tour, Lewis will perform songs from his second album, due out in September.
Lewis is known for his hit 2016 song Waves which garnered the singer international praise.
Since then, he has followed with Be Alright, which went platinum in 22 countries and topped the ARIA charts for five weeks, and his debut album A Place We Knew which claimed both Album of the Year and Best Male Artist at the 2019 ARIA Awards.
Tickets are available for $79.90.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
