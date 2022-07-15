Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Robert Jonathan Whitfield not guilty of Figtree break-in, robbery after trial

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 15 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Whitfield has been found not guilty of aggravated break and enter, robbery in company, and take and drive a vehicle without the consent of the owner following a trial at Wollongong District Court.

A jury has found a man not guilty of breaking into a Figtree woman's home and stealing her car shortly after Christmas 2020.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.