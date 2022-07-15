A jury has found a man not guilty of breaking into a Figtree woman's home and stealing her car shortly after Christmas 2020.
Robert Jonathan Whitfield faced trial in the Wollongong District Court, charged with aggravated break and enter, robbery in company, and take and drive a vehicle without the consent of the owner.
After less than a day of deliberating, the jury found Mr Whitfield not guilty of all three offences.
Mr Whitfield was accused of being one of two men who broke into a Rachel Crescent home in the early hours of December 27, 2020 and threatened a man with a screwdriver.
The men demanded the keys to a woman's red Holden Commodore station wagon then stole the vehicle.
The case against Mr Whitfield hinged on the issue of identity.
The victim did not know Mr Whitfield but alleged one of the offenders was him and she recognised his voice, after he had spoken to her two days prior.
A witness said they saw four men getting out of the stolen car, one of whom they described as wearing "beiged" chinos.
Mr Whitfield was allegedly found later that day in Berkeley, wearing off white or bone white chinos.
Addressing the jury after they delivered their verdicts, Judge Andrew Haesler acknowledged that cases involving identity were difficult.
In this situation, Judge Haesler said, "honest people were victims of a crime" but the jury had found there were reasonable doubts about the identification of an offender.
Mr Whitfield was discharged.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
