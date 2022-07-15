Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Administrators could come for Kiama Council due to financial woes

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 15 2022 - 1:53am, first published 1:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Campaign: Blue Haven residents at a public meeting to protest rumoured sale plans in June. Picture: Anna Warr

Kiama Municipal Council is "under pressure" to fix its financial issues in a hurry to avoid going into administration, according to the minutes of the Blue Haven Residents Committee.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.