Administrators could come for Kiama Council due to financial woes

Kiama Municipal Council is "under pressure" to fix its financial issues in a hurry to avoid going into administration, according to the minutes of the Blue Haven Residents Committee.
Also, it is an "illusion" that the Blue Haven aged care facility is profitable, the minutes stated.
Advertisement
The council has been struggling to reverse decades of financial failings, which were highlighted by CEO Jane Stroud in February this year.
One option to help with the finances is selling off some assets, which council has already started with the sale by tender of its properties in Akuna Street.
That sale is estimated to bring $20 million into the coffers, but it is unlikely to be enough to resolve council's problems.
At one stage Blue Haven was likely to be sold, however councillors have since voted for a detailed report that considers the impact of all options - keep, buy, sell or lease.
As part of its plans to keep residents informed, Kiama Mayor Neil Reilly and Ms Stroud addressed the Blue Haven residents' committee in a meeting on May 30.
"Mayor Neil [Reilly] described how Kiama Council was under pressure from creditors, financial advisors and government authorities to quickly resolve council's liquidity problems," said the meeting minutes, included in next week's council business papers.
"Council's situation is acknowledged as being asset rich yet cash poor as it struggles to meet impending financial pressure points. All indicators point to the need for council to divest itself of assets.
"Further, the accepted wisdom that the Blue Haven business is profitable, is now regarded as an illusion."
The minutes also state Cr Reilly said, with the NSW Office of Local Government watching the situation, "that the risk of council going into administration is real".
The minutes stated Cr Reilly said the residents of the independent living units at Blue Haven would be better served were council to "manage a sympathetic transfer of ownership rather than have an administrator run a fire sale".
Ms Stroud said a company with a strong portfolio of care homes could run Blue Haven better than council.
The CEO said various companies had already approached council after seeing newspaper stories about the issues swirling around Blue Haven.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.