Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kevin Whalan died in Shoalhaven Hospital ten days after testing positive to COVID at Kiama's Blue Haven home

By Louise Negline
Updated July 18 2022 - 10:17pm, first published July 17 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian and Jane Carratt at the grave of Jane's father, Kevin Whalan, in Kiama cemetery. Picture: Adam McLean

Kevin Wallace Whalan, 93, passed away on June 25, 10 days after testing positive to COVID 19 in Kiama's Blue Haven aged care facility.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.