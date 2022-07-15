It's been on the agenda for some time, but finally, the Last Light festival is here.
The free winter music festival spread across seven Wollongong CBD venues will happen on Saturday night.
The Last Light festival was originally planned by Holy Pavlova to play out in 2021, but then, you know the drill, there was a COVID-inspired lockdown.
The program has been reworked with 30 music acts set to perform at locations within walking distance of each other on July 16.
From late-afternoon until midnight, their Facebook event page says live music will sound out across seven venues from cocktail bars to breweries: Black Cockatoo, La La La's, Five Barrel Brewing, Howlin Wolf, Red Square, Moomin and the Prince.
Some of the musicians on the lineup include: Cool Sounds, Flowertruck, Lex Deluxe, Debbies, Ainsley Farrell, Baby Beef, Lady Lyon, Peel, Scab Baby and more.
The festival is also partnering with Illawarra Women's Health Centre, who provide free or low-cost and affordable medical, allied and complementary health care.
There will be "My body, my choice" t-shirts for sale across the venues. They have been designed and printed in Wollongong by Good Lucky and Verb Syndicate.
Volunteers also also be collecting donations on the night for the health centre which is a non-government and not-for-profit organisation.
All funds raised as part of Last Light Festival will go directly to help people access safe and legal abortion in the Illawarra.
To RSVP for Last Light, head to www.tickets.oztix.com.au, tickets are essential though organisers have said they will not guarantee entry to a venue once it reaches capacity.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
