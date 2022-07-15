A Sussex Inlet luxury boat hire company has been ordered to pay a man almost half a million dollars after he cut his leg on a propeller while on the water.
This was despite the man admitting to drinking four beers and taking two lines of cocaine before entering the water.
The incident happened on January 25, 2020, on Sussex Inlet on a boat hired from Sussex Inlet Pontoons.
On that day, a partygoer's hat blew off into the water and Adam Liccardy dove into the water to retrieve it.
When he swam back to the boat and started to climb the ladder to get back on board, he felt "two knocks" to his left leg.
The propeller blade had cut his leg, leaving two 6cm deep and 15cm long lacerations, which required a stay in hospital for treatment.
He now walks with a slight limp due to the injuries.
Mr Liccardy took action against Daniel Payne, owner of Sussex Inlet Pontoons in the NSW District Court.
Among the key issues in the case were whether Derek Allred, who was piloting the boat, was an employee of the business, whether there was any negligence on his part and if the intoxication of Mr Liccardy was a contributing factor.
Judge Levy dismissed Mr Payne's claim Mr Allred was not an employee and was on a work trial at the time of the incident.
"I found that characterisation of the events to be questionable and implausible on consideration of the evidence as a whole," Judge Levy said.
He also found there was negligence due to Mr Allred leaving the propeller operating in reverse while Mr Liccardy boarded the vessel.
"If Mr Allred had stopped the engine and the propeller to safely facilitate that re-boarding process instead of placing the propeller in reverse, the plaintiff's injuries would not have occurred," Judge Levy said.
In his defence Mr Payne called on Dr Michael Robertson to give an opinion on the level of Mr Liccardy's intoxication.
Dr Robertson estimated a blood alcohol level between 0.05 and 0.11 and claimed that "it was more likely than not [Mr Liccardy] was impaired by the effects of his prior alcohol consumption in combination with his use of cocaine", Judge Levy's findings stated.
However, Judge Levy found Mr Liccardy's level of intoxication did not contribute to his injury, adding that the injury could have occurred if he was not intoxicated.
"The fact he was injured by the rotating propeller was due to his unawareness the engine was engaged," the judgement read.
Judge Levy found in favour of Mr Liccardy and awarded him $464, 773 in damages and also ordered Mr Payne and Allred pay his court costs.
