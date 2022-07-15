Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Big payout after man's leg cut by boat propeller on Sussex Inlet

Updated July 15 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sussex Inlet Pontoons has been ordered to pay out almost half a million dollars in damages following a 2020 incident where a man's leg was lacerated by a boat's propeller. Picture: Facebook

A Sussex Inlet luxury boat hire company has been ordered to pay a man almost half a million dollars after he cut his leg on a propeller while on the water.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.