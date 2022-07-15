A teenager accused of kicking a police officer and unleashing a spray of colourful insults in Wollongong Central during the busy Thursday night shopping period has faced court.
Corrimal resident Tieka Russell, 18, appeared at Wollongong Local Court via video link on Friday following her arrest the prior evening.
Advertisement
Court documents said police were patrolling the Wollongong Central shopping centre near the Market Street exit about 5.45pm when they came across Russell and her partner pushing a pram.
It was alleged that Russell's partner stared at police and started saying things like, "What, what", so police asked the pair if there was an issue.
Russell and her partner allegedly began "huffing and puffing" and started yelling at police: "You dogs" and "Go get f--ked".
Police told the couple to get on their way but they allegedly became more aggressive, so officers approached them and asked them to leave.
It was alleged Russell and her partner moved closer to police, and officers pushed back to create space.
Russell was accused of saying: "Don't f--ken push me" and "Get your f--ken fingers off my f--ken face, motherf--ker".
Police then issued a formal move-on direction, to which Russell allegedly responded with: "Go f--k yourself, you failed c--t" and "Come on doggy, I can make you follow me around all day doggy".
Officers arrested Russell and grabbed hold of her arms, and she allegedly started yelling and screaming.
Russell was accused of donkey-kicking and striking one of the officers in the lower leg.
As the officers started to walk her out, she allegedly donkey-kicked the same officer, causing him to fall to the ground.
Police took her to the loading dock and called a caged police vehicle.
It was alleged that Russell said such things as: "Why are you grabbing my arms tight you p--fter", "youse sniff on your mum's titties", and "you fat oompa loompa c--t".
Russell was subsequently charged with refusing or failing to comply with police directions, behaving in an offensive manner, resisting or hindering police, and assaulting police.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver opposed Russell's release on bail, referring to her record of assaulting police and failing to comply with court orders.
He said the risks to the community were too high.
Advertisement
Defence lawyer Paul Paine said police were professionals and "sometimes it's better to walk away".
He said there was a one-and-a-half year old baby in the pram at the time, although Sergeant Weaver said this was an aggravating feature of the alleged offending.
A family member told the court that Russell was often targeted by police, and Russell herself said it had been happening since she was 15.
Mr Paine did not enter any pleas on Russell's behalf and asked that the matter be adjourned for four weeks so he could obtain footage of the incident.
Magistrate Claire Girotto released Russell to live at a Corrimal address.
"I want you to be of good behaviour and keep your head down," Magistrate Girotto said.
Advertisement
Russell will return to court on August 9.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.