Northern Districts will look to cement their place inside the top four when they host the Power on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Tigers sit in third position on the Men's Premier Division ladder on 12 points and while the top-placed teams Figtree and Bulldogs (both 24 points) are out of sight, Leigh Forsyth's men remain under pressure from Shellharbour and Kiama.
The Suns have also compiled 12 points, with a four-point buffer from the Power.
After missing the past two weeks due to a league-wide bye and rain, Forsyth said getting off to a good start was essential on Saturday.
"It will be interesting to see who blows the cobwebs out the quickest," the Tigers coach said.
"But we think the game is in our hands. If we play well enough, we think we're good enough to beat them. But if we give them a sniff, we know how good they've been over the years."
Shellharbour face a tough trip to Figtree on Saturday, while the Lions host Bulldogs in an all-Wollongong derby.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.