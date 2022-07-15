Illawarra Mercury
Excitement builds as we enter 2022 UCI Road World Championships home stretch

By Stuart Taggart
July 15 2022 - 10:00pm
Home straight: Wollongong can look forward to scenes like this from the 2021 UCI Road World Championships in Flanders, Belgium. Picture: SW Pix

Wollongong is approaching the closing stretch of our preparations for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships a little like Australian cyclist Simon Clarke's successful approach to the finish of Stage 5 of the Tour de France last week. With years of hard work and few COVID cobblestones behind us, we are positioned well but still need a big push and a bit of luck to get us across the line.

