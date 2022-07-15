Like for Simon Clarke, as close as it now is, with so much to do the finish line still seems a long way away. And just as the peloton pushed him all the way, so our community will make the difference when it matters. Our journey so far has been tough at times too. And there are still challenges ahead. We know our community, our schools, our businesses are having to dig deep and make special efforts to push through the logistical impacts of such a huge event coming to our town. And we are extremely grateful for that. But we know that all the sacrifices will be worthwhile, when the world is celebrating with us in Crown Street and the whole of Europe is gasping at the beauty of Sea Cliff Bridge and the city's beaches and escarpment, eagerly planning their next cycling holiday Down Under.