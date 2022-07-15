Mollymook will host Australia IRB Championships next week

It's been a long ride but after two years the Australian Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) Championships are just one week away and Mollymook has been given the honour of hosting the event.
It is set to be a massive event with over 1,100 entries from more than 32 surf clubs around the country competing across U23s, Opens and Masters Championship categories which will take place across an action-packed four days of racing.
The National event will also feature the 'Interstates Championships.' which will see competing clubs represent their state to secure national glory.
Kiama Downs SLSC will be one of the favoruites in the Masters category, having had a dominant 2022 campaign.
They recently secured the IRB NSW Championship, which was the club's sixth in seven years, an incredible feat for a club as small as they are and a true testament to the hard work of all their members.
This next championship will give Kiama Downs a chance to compete against the top clubs from around the country.
Kirra SLSC from Queensland are the reigning champions in both the U23 and Open Club Championships from 2019 and will be looking to continue to add to their collection of hardware.
"The Australian IRB Championships are a key platform for our members to test their skills against other club drivers across the country," said SLSA National Sport Manager Wayne Durey.
Due to COVID-19 the event has not been held for the past two years, with a number of clubs hungry to make up for lost time and for Mollymook it will be the first time hosting the event since 2016.
"We are excited to continue our relationship with SLSA and look forward to welcoming both athletes and spectators to the beautiful Shoalhaven for the Australian IRB Championships, which will help to support our local Visitor Economy throughout the winter months," said Tourism and Economic Development Manager at Shoalhaven City Council, Coralie Bell.
These life-saving crews represent some of Australia's strongest and most capable professionals, and are the exact people you'd want rescuing you if you were ever in trouble.
The competition not only allows for participants to compete against one another, but also an environment in which they can grow, refine and challenge their skills to be as rescue ready as possible.
IRB crews consist of a driver and a crewperson with the objectives of the IRB race to rescue a 'patient' or 'patients' from the water in the quickest time possible
The IRB was first implemented in the late 1960s and is a vital piece of rescue equipment that's involved in over 1,700 rescues each year.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
