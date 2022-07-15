As COVID cases increase across the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, authorities are encouraging people to make the most of technology or wear masks at all times in hospitals.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local District (ISLD) chief executive Margot Mains, is also encouraging the use of video and phone calls where possible
From Friday, people still wanting to physically visit patients in hospital will be urged to undertake a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) before arrival and visitation will be spread throughout the day.
"Our highest priority is the safety of our patients and staff," Ms Mains said.
"Right now we are seeing increasing rates of COVID-19 in the community and some visitors are coming into hospitals unknowingly positive or less vigilant to even minor symptoms. As a result, their loved ones and others are getting the virus," Ms Mains said.
She asked people to monitor their own health symptoms before going to visit someone in hospital.
"We know having loved ones in hospital is difficult, but we need your help to keep them safe. Please do not visit if you feel even slightly unwell, or if members of your household have symptoms like a cough or runny nose," she said.
"Visiting hours remain unchanged and patients can have two visitors, but from today, we are asking that they do not attend at the same time.
"That means one person can visit the patient in the morning session and another visitor, which can be the same or a different person, can attend in the afternoon session.
"We are also recommending that children under 12 do not visit at the moment, given high rates of respiratory illness in that age group."
Hospitals will increase the availability of technology, where possible, to enable families to connect with patients who do not have their own suitable devices.
Exemptions will continue to be facilitated in special circumstances and the current arrangements for partners/support people in birthing, paediatrics and palliative care remains unchanged.
The ISLD is also strongly recommending people undertake a RAT before coming to the hospital.
Visitors who do not have access to a RAT will be provided with a test kit at the front entrance and those who bring their own negative test strip will be given a replacement RAT by front entrance staff for use ahead of their next visit.
Masks remain a condition of entry to the hospital and those who do not comply with the requirements will be declined entry.
Visitors are also asked to ensure that masks are worn correctly by ensuring the mouth and nose remain covered at all times.
"Our objective is to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission in our hospitals as our staff continue to work incredibly hard to care for our most unwell and vulnerable members of the community, and we need your help.'' Ms Mains said.
"I would also ask people to remember that our staff are doing their very best, so please be kind in your interactions when
COVID protocols are being applied.
"I want to sincerely thank the community for your ongoing support as we continue to navigate these very challenging circumstances."
