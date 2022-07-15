He hasn't shut the door on an NRL return, but no jumper will ever mean more to Thirroul wrecking ball Steven Marsters than the two he's donned this season.
After playing six NRL games for the Rabbitohs over the previous two years, Marsters set out to recapture his love of the game this season and has certainly done so in both Butchers colours and the Cook Islands Test jumper.
The latter is extra special for the 22-year-old who had the opportunity to play for the Kuki's alongside cousin Esan on rep weekend three weeks ago in honour of their grandfather from whom they derive their Cook Islands heritage.
"When it comes time for us to represent our small nation it's massive for us because we don't get that opportunity the majority of the time," Marsters said.
"You saw how emotional it made [Samoa's] Josh Schuster and that just shows that playing for our country means more than just a jumper.
"As a small-tier nation we're all proud to represent those small countries because those are the backgrounds we have in our blood and we look back at the people that taught us the ways of living life as players and as people and in giving back to our community.
"It meant so much to me seeing my name alongside my cousin Esan and it's always been a special thing putting on the Kuki's jersey because my grandfather passed away a few of years ago and my aim is to put on the jersey for him and carry on his last name and his legacy.
"It was a great opportunity for us to represent our culture and our family and obviously the man above looking down on us."
Marsters was also there in 2019 when the Kuki's saw off South Africa and USA to secure a berth at the end-of-year World Cup, a sweet victory having fallen short of a spot at the 2017 tournament.
There were a few clubs coming to the table but my heart always lies with Thirroul. I don't think I ever stopped bleeding blue.- Steve Marsters
They'll feature in Group D alongside Wales, emerging Test heavyweight Tonga, and league-mad PNG. The latter two will present a huge challenge in getting out of the pool stage but Marsters says the Kuki's will bring a nothing to lose mentality.
"It was a massive accomplishment to get us back into the World Cup and put our little island on the map again," he said.
"The motivation that really pushed us is seeing how, for such a small nation, the amount of great players that come out of the Islands. It was a bit sad to see we were ranked lower than 50
"When we looked at the pool we're in we know its' going to be a tough match for us but we'll go in with no real strings attached. People are going to expect Tonga and PNG to smash us, but I think we'll enjoy going in their underdogs and put our county and our community on that platform."
A deep run could bear personal fruit given, at just 22, the Illawarra Steelers junior hasn't shut the door on a return to the NRL despite a train-and-trial deal with the Bulldogs not turning into a top-30 contract.
With lower grade action hard to come by over two COVID-afflicted seasons, Marsters said the opportunity to return and chase a premiership with the Butchers, a club he first turned out for as a 15-year-old, was precisely what he needed.
"I'm not going to complain about what the Dogs did for me," he said.
"I dropped down to 89 kilos from being 114 and it's the best thing that's happened to me because it brought me back to reality knowing footy isn't going to come easy, it's always going to be hard.
"I haven't completely shut the door on NRL or, if not that Super League, but it's just about the process. The love of the game will always be there, it's just about focusing on what's the best for myself and my family and getting back there the best way possible.
"When I had the opportunity to come down [to Wollongong] and think about playing footy again I just thought about getting back into grassroots footy and reminding myself that game is all about having fun.
"There's not many times in the NRL or [NSW] Cup where you play a game and get straight on the beers so that's been pretty good. Obviously the aim of the competition is to win the grand final, but the boys play for fun.
"There were a few clubs coming to the table to get me back into the Mojo Cup but my heart always lies with Thirroul. I went [to Thirroul] when I first moved over and I don't think I ever stopped bleeding blue."
Test duty and a washed-out round have kept him out of action for the Butchers for best part of the month but he'll return for a huge one v two clash with Collegians on Saturday.
The Butchers got the win 2-0 in horrendous conditions the last time they met, with the Dogs sure to want some revenge on their own patch, with a victory crucial to both side's top-two hopes.
Coaches Nathan Fien and Jarrod Costello will be boosted by mid-season additions, with former Collies premiership-winning skipper Jarrod Thompson swapping the trainer's blue shirt for a Dogs jersey.
The Butchers will also welcome the return of workhorse lock Michael Morris, who was a key part of the club's 2018 grand final charge, from the bench.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
