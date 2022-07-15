After three cancer diagnoses in the space of three years, Relay for Life ambassador Angie Howes has been thrown her fair share of "curve balls".
The single mum was first diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019, and has been given the 'all clear' twice since then, just for the cancer to come back fighting.
After her third diagnosis in 2021, Ms Howes had 13-hour surgery to remove half of her liver.
"[The surgeon] told me he's just going to take out anything that I don't need in my body," she said.
"I have no idea what I've got left in there, but whatever I've got, it's keeping me going every day."
In October, Ms Howes will be lacing up her walking shoes for Cancer Council's Relay for Life.
After a two-year hiatus, the fundraising event has a new venue at the University of Wollongong's Innovation Campus, but the goal remains the same: raising money for cancer patients and research.
Cancer Council Community Lead for NSW Stephanie Lake said the funds raised have real impacts on cancer in Australia, and it's fantastic to see advancements with real consequences.
Australia is on track to be the first country in the world to eliminate cervical cancer by 2035, she said.
Relay for Life committee members Bronwyn Wood, Lee Cramer and Wendy Saville said the team were excited about the change of venue, and to celebrate the first proper event since 2019.
As the Relay for Life turns 21 this year, the theme for the day is 21st Birthday: party and celebration, and the organisers have set a fundraising goal of $50,000.
People are encouraged to register their relay teams of 10-15.
Relay for Life will be held on October 15 at the University of Wollongong Innovation Campus.
