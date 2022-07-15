Police are appealing for the public's assistance to locate Laila Booth.
Laila, who also goes by the last name Allen, is 15 years old and was last seen at South Nowra on Friday, June 24.
Police received reports that Laila was missing on Wednesday, July 6 and then began a search.
Police hold concerns for Laila's welfare due to her young age.
Laila is known to frequent the Nowra, Lake Illawarra and Sydney areas.
Police describe Laila as of Caucasian appearance, 160cm, thin build, long dark hair, fair complexion and brown eyes.
Police do not know what Laila was last wearing.
Anyone with information as to Laila's location shoul contact the South Coast Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
