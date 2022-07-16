Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Nothing more rewarding': Berkeley mum describes 26 years as a foster carer

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated July 17 2022 - 9:33pm, first published July 16 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Foster carer Amanda Phillips with her foster daughter Stacey Baylor-Hosa and her brother Blade Baylor-Hosa. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Amanda Phillips has had many kids join her family over 26 years as a foster carer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.