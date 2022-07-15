Wollongong could soon be in line for a Costco, after the company's Australia managing director flagged the city as a future expansion location.
Costco Warehouse Australia managing director Patrick Noone told realcommercial.com.au that the bulk-sale giant has plans to open several new stores across Australia over the next five years.
Mr Noone said the locations they are considering include Hobart, north Sydney, south Sydney, Wollongong, north Perth, south Adelaide and Geelong.
"Those are kind of the hotspots that we're trawling through all the time looking for good sites," Mr Noone told realcommercial.com.au.
"So it's lots of expansion. It gives us up to 20 buildings in the next five years."
While he said finding new sites in Sydney was a priority.
Mr Noone told realcommercial.com.au that the challenge in places like Wollongong would be finding suitable locations.
"Those hotspots I talked about - we'd love to be there but if the right deal's not there we can't do it," he said.
"A building profile is about a 14,000sqm box with around 800 car parks on one lot with great access."
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
