A 350-person tavern is less than two weeks away from opening in Calderwood.
The Plough & Ale Inn is putting the final touches on the menu and training staff ahead of a scheduled July 27 opening.
The pub will be operated by Albion Park Hotel owners Laundy Hotels and located on Connection Road. Shane Richardson of Laundy Hotels said the venue harks back to the heritage of the area.
"The region was previously a dairy farm, so we wanted it to be more of an inn-style, instead of being a trendy pub," he said.
The venue includes multiple indoor-outdoor spaces, including an expansive north-west facing main room. The pub also includes a gaming room and outdoor play area.
Mr Richardson said the focus inside is on the extended bar and "monstrous" screen, which will be used for sports fixtures.
"It's going to be one of the best spots to watch state of origin or the Dragons play," he said.
The pub's nods to the region's heritage continue on the menu, with the spotlight on steaks.
"Whether it's a scotch fillet, rib eye or great t-bone, they're going to be a big part of the menu," Mr Richardson said.
The kitchen would also be turning out a range of pies with sides to capture the country-style pub the owners are aiming for.
The operators are in talks with local breweries for local representation on the pub's taps, alongside the national brands.
The hardest part, however, has been finding staff, which had delayed the initial opening date, but putting the word out locally has helped the pub reach the 80 staff members it will need to open.
"There's no shortage of news about the challenges hospitality has with finding staff, but we have found that when you open a new venue, in a growing, young area, we've had a very good response to people coming and seeing the place and wanting to be a part of it," Mr Richardson said.
Operating from 10am to midnight and with a rotating roster of live acoustic acts, Mr Richardson said he hoped the pub would become a focal point for the new community.
"We wanted to build something that the community can be proud of. It's very family friendly and we've got a strong emphasis on food," he said.
"This was our opportunity to create a space for the community that we think they're gonna love."
