Hunt to back up from Origin masterclass against the Roosters

Maroons Origin hero Ben Hunt will back up for the Dragons on Saturday, with coach Anthony Griffin saying his skipper never entertained the thought of skipping a crunch showdown with the Roosters.
Hunt wrote himself into Origin folklore with a stunning 70-metre try to seal a Queensland victory in Wednesday's epic decider at Suncorp Stadium, the moment sure to sit permanently on highlight reels for years to come.
Advertisement
Winning glow aside, the 74-minute effort shifting between hooker and lock is bound to take a physical toll, but Griffin said his captain wasted no time shifting his mindset back to clubland as the Dragons look to stay in the top-eight fight.
"He'll play, it just shows you his character," Griffin said.
"I spoke to him yesterday and asked whether he wanted to play and he did. I was going to check on him again this morning but he showed up already dressed in his training gear and walked straight in and had his head in this game [on Saturday]
"It just shows you his toughness and the teammate that he is."
The match-winning intercept of a Nathan Cleary chip kick was a moment even hardened Blues fans could find room to appreciate given the grace with which the 32-year-old has navigated a heavily-scrutinised career.
The criticism reached its height at the mid-point of his mammoth six-year deal with the Dragons, but the Hunt has captured career-best form this season, with Griffin pleased to see the man he first coached as a teenager finally getting some overdue credit.
"It was fantastic to see him come up with those big plays," Griffin said.
"He's been one of Queensland's best for a few years now. I think [Queensland coach] Billy Slater summed it up, he just competes wherever he is. He's a real competitor, he's a great teammate wherever he plays and whatever position he plays.
"As he's got older, as the really good [players] do, he's got a real understanding of the game and the big moments of the game as we saw the other night with the [second-half] 40-20 and the intercept off that kick at the end.
"That's not easy to do under that pressure and he's at the period of his career now where he can pull off those big plays. He played lock, hooker, centre, during the night. [Queensland] were down to 15 so they needed him and Harry Grant to play big minutes and do a lot of the heavy work.
"To be able to do that and then come up with the really big plays under pressure, I was really happy for him. He's getting better as he gets older and people are starting to realise just how great a player he is."
Dragons fans got a painful reminder of just how important their skipper is to their side's fortunes after watching it drop out of the top eight on the back of a 32-18 loss to a second-string Broncos in Hunt's absence last week.
The Roosters sit just one win adrift of the ninth-placed Dragons and, with a far superior differential, would leapfrog their traditional rivals with a win on the Central Coast. Griffin's side will host eighth-placed Manly at Kogarah next week in a six-day period that will have a huge say in their finals aspirations.
Griffin said Hunt's return will not be the panacea to the issues exposed in the disappointing defeat to the Broncos.
"We didn't miss Ben last week, that wasn't the reason we lost," Griffin said.
Advertisement
"Our options from the first kickoff to the last kickoff weren't where they needed to be right across the field, one to 17. [Having] you're halfback and your captain gives you confidence but our challenge is our whole 17 being honest about their performance and their preparation and making sure we're proud of our performance tomorrow.
"Ben's like [the Roosters] guys who played on Wednesday night. As much as you want them to play well, they're going to be sore and they need the people around them to play well. We can't be relying on Ben getting us home.
"Origin's over now and the competition goes to another level. Everyone's got one thing in their sights now and that's September. Whether it's the Roosters or anyone else, we need to play well."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Advertisement
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.