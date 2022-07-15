Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunt to back up from Origin masterclass against the Roosters

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 15 2022 - 6:41am, first published 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN: Ben Hunt will back up for the Dragons following his Origin III heroics on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty Images

Maroons Origin hero Ben Hunt will back up for the Dragons on Saturday, with coach Anthony Griffin saying his skipper never entertained the thought of skipping a crunch showdown with the Roosters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.