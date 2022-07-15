Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Traffic

Traffic delayed on M1 Mount Ousley after break-down, crash

Updated July 15 2022 - 6:15am, first published 5:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Ousley: Traffic heading south on the M1 at 4pm. Picture: Anna Warr

Traffic is delayed on the M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley after a crash and multiple truck breakdowns.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.