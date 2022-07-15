Traffic is delayed on the M1 Princes Motorway at Mount Ousley after a crash and multiple truck breakdowns.
Just after 3pm a car and truck collided, causing a temporary closure in the southbound lanes.
No people were injured in either vehicle.
Police attended the scene and a tow truck cleared the vehicles
Heading north, two trucks have broken down and are in the left hand lane.
One lane is closed northbound.
Transport for NSW is encouraging drivers to take caution and allow more travel times.
One southbound lane remains closed above the New Mount Pleasant Road turnoff due to a landslide last week.
Heavy traffic is expected to clear heading south later in the afternoon.
