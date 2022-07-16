Wollongong CBD was filled with music on Saturday, as the Honk! Oz music festival's Grand Parade moved through town.
A long-running free festival celebrating street musicians, brass bands and community jam sessions, the festival normally takes place in summer but was resurrected for a winter edition after years of COVID cancellations.
As well as the parade, there were workshops, parties and performances across multiple days, with all performers coming together for free to share live music.
Acts from overseas joined with local bands and kids from Wollongong Conservatorium to take part in the festival.
The Grand Parade included dozens of performers dressed in colourful costumes, as well as protest marchers bearing striking signs about the climate crisis.
The festival was inspired by Honk! festivals in Boston, Seattle and Austin, and has been running in Wollongong since 2015.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
