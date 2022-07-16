Residents ask council to reject new plans for 42-home complex at Keiraville

Keiraville residents say they fear that a new push to build dozens of closely stacked homes on a steep bush block at the back of their suburb will lead to more flooding and bush fire risk.
Keiraville Residents Action Group members met on Saturday to discuss a proposed development at 14 Cosgrove Avenue, which has been re-lodged with Wollongong City Council after it got knocked back by the NSW Government in 2020.
Where the original plans from developer Surewin Parkview Pty Ltd would have seen 47 three and four bedroom homes across five buildings stepped up the block's steep hill, the new ones propose 42 homes, also over five buildings.
In the latest development application, the developers are asking permission to build 31 three-bedroom houses and 11 four-bedroom houses, as well as vehicle and pedestrian access off Cosgrove Avenue and an internal loop driveway.
There would be 84 residential car parking spaces with a double-garage provided for each home, 12 visitor car parking spaces and 6 motorcycle parking spaces.
KRAG Incorporated spokesman Felix Bronneberg said the re-lodged plans did not allay residents' previous worries about a wide range of issues, including bushfire risk, traffic, access and visual impact on the suburb.
He also said residents were newly "alarmed" by how a massive block of homes built up a hill would impact the already struggling stormwater systems in their suburb.
"Keiraville experienced considerable flooding in the first half of this year on numerous occasions, and as a result of the inundation the inadequate stormwater systems were overwhelmed," he said.
"There was flooding, damage to property and cars were written off, and this development is proposing to connect to these existing stormwater systems, that are already incapable of handling the events of this year. It is of great concern."
He said residents were also worried about a construction plan included in new documents lodged with Wollongong City Council, which showed about 50,000 square metres of soil would need to be removed from the site.
"This will require heavy truck movements through the narrow streets at the back of Keiraville, and there will be hundreds of truck movements over many months," Mr Bronneberg said.
Residents voted on Saturday to ask Wollongong council to once again recommend rejection of the proposal, as it "will have a significant impact on the amenity of Keiraville and Wollongong as a whole, as well as adverse infrastructural, stormwater, social, traffic and environmental impacts".
Plans to build 47 homes at 14 Cosgrove Avenue were initially lodged in 2020, but were knocked back by the Southern Regional Planning Panel which found the proposal would negatively affect the area in numerous ways.
The developers, Surewin, appealed this decision in the Land and Environment Court, but these proceedings were discontinued last year.
According to the developers, any contentions raised by the council in the court proceedings have been thoroughly addressed in their new DA.
"In preparing the revised concept for the Site, the issues raised in the previous refusal have been taken into consideration and work undertaken to ensure amended plans and reports address the concerns," they said.
"This includes detailed analysis of the LEC appeal contentions, which are now believed to have been thoroughly addressed by this new DA."
In their application, the developer note there will be a total of 27,701m2 of landscaped areas across the site, including nearly 3500 square metres of communal open space for residents.
This includes an "Eagles Nest Park" with shaded barbecue facilities, tables and lawn area, centrally located communal open space zones for communal gatherings and a communal vegetable garden.
"Green roofs are proposed on the roofs of each building to enhance the appearance of the buildings when viewed from higher ground and from outside of the Site," the application said.
"The green roofs also reduce heat loads and reflectivity."
The developers say a "bio-retention pond" incorporated into the landscape design will act as a stormwater quality improvement device and a water feature at the entry of the site.
An asset protection zone forms part of the proposed development as a result of the Site's bushfire risk, the plans said.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
