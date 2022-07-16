Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Pandemic leave payments back until end of September as cases surge

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 16 2022 - 4:35am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Keegan Carroll

People forced to isolate or care for someone with COVID-19 will be able to access pandemic leave payments until the end of September after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to maintain the $750 payment at a snap national cabinet meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.