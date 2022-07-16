People forced to isolate or care for someone with COVID-19 will be able to access pandemic leave payments until the end of September after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese agreed to maintain the $750 payment at a snap national cabinet meeting.
At the meeting on Saturday morning, states and territories agreed on a number of measures as cases associated with the newer more infectious Omicron strains continue to surge across the country.
"In recognition of the risks associated with the more infectious new variants we've agreed to reinstate the pandemic leave disaster payment to September 30 this year," Mr Albanese said on Saturday afternoon.
"I want to make sure people aren't left behind, the vulnerable people, and that no one is faced with the unenviable choice of being able to isolate properly without losing income."
Mr Albanese said reinstating the payment was estimated to cost $780 million, which would be split between the federal government and states and territories.
"All of the states and territories, as well as the Commonwealth understand that emergency payments are just that - they can't continue forever given the fiscal constraints that are on government at all levels, but that this is an appropriate measure going forward," he said.
"We need to get the health outcomes right, to protect our health but also protect the economy."
He said the national cabinet heard from Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, who said there had been a substantial increase in the number of people who received their fourth COVID vaccine shot and an increase use of antivirals in recent days.
Mr Albanese said governments were working towards a more consistent national approach to the pandemic management, with the national cabinet to meet every two to three weeks until at least the end of September.
On Saturday they also agreed to put in place a new temporary telehealth Medicare item - following calls from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and Australian Medical Association, which would allow GPs to spend more time with people to discuss antivirals.
Wearing masks indoors will be "highly encouraged" but not mandated, and people will also continue to be told to keep getting tested, practice good respiratory hygiene and where appropriate to work from home.
ACTU Secretary Sally McManus welcomed the restoration of the $750 Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment, saying there were 776,000 people who missed work in June due to sickness.
She said hundreds of thousands of workers would benefit from the payments, which would be available for casuals and workers who had run out of sick leave.
"The Health Minister has been very clear that COVID case numbers are expected to increase in coming months as we deal with new variants and reinfection, meaning many workers will be without employer sick leave," she said.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
