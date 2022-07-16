Surrounded by his family on Saturday, Douglas Hinchcliff celebrated a century of life, with an extra year for good measure.
The 101-year-old great-grandfather has seen it all in his time: he's had malaria twice, fought for the Australian army in Borneo and climbed Uluru without chains and handrails.
"I'm bloody pleased to be here," Mr Hinchcliff said.
Mr Hinchcliff spent 49 years living in the Illawarra, before moving down to St Georges Basin.
A bricklayer by trade, you can still see his handiwork around many houses in Berkeley and Warrawong, Mr Hinchcliff said.
Mr Hinchcliff's driving experience is also unparalleled: he only retired from driving last year at 100 years old.
Doug's secret to living for more than a century?
"Being honest" and "paying your bills on time", he said.
Mr Hinchcliff's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren gathered at Albion Park Bowling Club to raise a glass to 101 years.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
