A Joseph Manu inspired Sydney Roosters have put a huge dent in St George Illawarra Dragons' finals chances, running out 54-26 victors at Central Coast Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Roosters outscored the Dragons 42-12 in the second half to secure their eighth win of the season and draw level on 18 points with the ninth-placed St George Illawarra.
Five-eighth Manu was a beast, scoring two tries and as many try-assists.
Roosters skipper James Tedesco also bagged two tries, while young halfback Sam Walker finished with 20 points after scoring a try and kicking eight goals.
Dragons skipper Ben Hunt was also huge for his team, with a try, try-assist and 40/20, but couldn't get St George Illawarra over the line.
The Roosters were first to cross the try line 13 minutes into the game.
A good run up the middle from Tedesco was followed up by a similar dart by Walker who found Manu, who then shrugged off a defender before throwing a flick pass to Victor Radley to race clear for a four-pointer.
Walker promptly converted to give the home side a 6-0 lead.
Manu was at it again, adding a try to his try-assist when he barged over from dummy-half close to the line. Walker's successful conversion made it 12-0 after 20 minutes.
Some eight minutes later Ben Hunt dragged the Dragons back in the game. Fire he threw a dummy and beat a flimsy tackle to score a try.
Zac Lomax promptly converted to reduce the Roosters lead to six.
On the next set the Dragons inspirational skipper Hunt, backing up after his starring role helping Queensland win the Origin series, was at it again, kicking a 40/20 to put his side in a terrific attacking position.
From the resulting scrum win Hunt was involved again as centre Lomax scored wide out. Lomax converted to lock the scores at 12-12.
A Lomax penalty goal five minutes before half-time saw St George Illawarra take the lead for the first time.
The Roosters did well to only be 14-12 down at the main break, holding out the Dragons a number of times late in the half.
Like they did in the first half, it was the Tri-Colours who started best in the second half, with Connor Watson running 20 metres untouched to score for the Roosters just three minutes into the second half.
Walker's successful conversion saw the Trent Robinson-coached outfit jump to a 18-14 lead.
A few minutes later Dragons prop Aaron Woods was penalised and sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes for appearing to stop Walker from regathering his own kick through close to the line.
Walker kicked the goal to extend the Roosters lead to six.
But despite being down to 12 men, St George Illawarra winger Mathew Feagai crossed out wide following a great run and pass from fullback Cody Ramsey.
Though by the time Woods returned to the field with 23 minutes to go, the Roosters had jumped out to a 32-20 lead.
Less than two minutes later the Roosters were in again through Tedesco after good work from Watson, Manu and Angus Crighton.
Walker converted to make it 38-20.
The Roosters almost scored again but a Daniel Tupou pass close to the line was intercepted by Ramsey who ran almost the length of the field to score. After Lomax kicked the goal, the Dragons were only 12 points behind with 15 minutes to go.
Though it didn't take the Roosters long to respond, with winger Joseph Suaalii jumping high above the pack to catch a cross field kick to score.
A few minutes later they put the game out of reach for the Dragons, after a kick through by man of the match Manu was regathered by Paul Momirovski to score a try, which was converted by Walker.
Roosters skipper Tedesco barged over late on to bag his second four-pointer.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
