Why a trip to Tomakin for lunch is a good idea

It's the season for day trips - particularly when the there's winter sun and a reason to check out something new.
So why wouldn't you head to Tomakin to check out what was once part of the Tomakin Sports & Social Club?
The hospitality space is now known as The Patch, Tomakin, and there's much to like.
The Patch, Tomakin is a new chapter for the community which endured the relentless fires of 2019. The Tomakin Club became the central place of refuge in extremely challenging times.
From Wollongong it's a simple drive south and for those of us who haven't made the trip for a good while, it's a wonderful reminder of our extended backyard - as glorious as it is.
The Patch features an indoor-outdoor bar and eatery which can accommodate 118 guests inside and 108 outside.
On a brisk afternoon we opted for inside, but the lure of the garden not far from the water, particularly during the summer holds great appeal. As does the kids' playground for the smaller diners, let's be honest.
We shared a selection of beautiful plates, starting with the house-baked wood-fired flat bread and three dips.
Fresh, tasty and just enough to get you in the mood to eat more - but not enough to commit the cardinal sin of filling up on bread.
To be honest it just tipped out the oven-baked Camembert with local honey and sourdough because stopping at an entree-sized portion just might have been too difficult.
But with the extensive vegetarian options available, it seemed only reasonable to try the stock standard ones that often get overlooked.
As simple as the leaf salad with seed mustard vinaigrette may seem, its freshness and simplicity adds so much more to a well-rounded Saturday lunch than you would believe.
And the spicy corn ribs with the lime, pecorino and coriander mayonnaise provides the boom factor any diner, piscatarian or not, shouldn't miss.
The fish was perfectly cooked, with capers and lemon brown butter sauce while the simplicity of the tomato salad was a sight to behold.
The grilled calamari was combined with a chilli and orange emulsion, chorizo, roasted almonds and bell peppers and, according to my dining partner, could be super-sized to a main meal easily.
And really what's a relaxed Saturday lunch without ... truffle fries?
Crunchy, fresh, hot truffle fries at that.
At that's before even mentioning the Clyde River oysters with citrus granita and grilled calamari with chilli and orange emulsion.
Venue manager Jessie Collin brings more than a decade of national and international experience in the food and beverage industry to her role.
"A lot of my life has been spent in big cities working for the likes of Accor and establishments like The Fairmont but I've fallen for the South Coast. It's hard not to be swept up in the natural beauty and the fresh produce right at your doorstep," she said.
She also has that confident, friendly air of someone who knows the menu and all it offers diners.
Hospitality group, Tully Heard, the team behind projects such as the Acre Group of restaurants and projects such as The Growers, Shoalhaven, The Fernery Mosman and the Greens, North Sydney - has added this new venue to its portfolio.
Make the most of winter, enjoy the drive, the food and then rug up for a walk on the nearby beach.
Why?
Because I suspect it's going to get mighty busy over summer.
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
