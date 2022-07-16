Teenage driver dies in Loftus after early morning crash

Police are calling for dashcam footage after a teenager died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash north of Wollongong on Sunday.
Just after 3.00am emergency services were called to the Princes Highway at Loftus, following reports a Ford Territory, which had been travelling in the north bound lanes, had left the roadway and collided with a number of trees.
Witnesses nearby went to the assistance of the driver and sole occupant, before emergency services attended.
The 17-year-old male driver died at the scene.
Police officers from Sutherland established a crime scene, which will be forensically examined.
As inquiries continue into the incident, police are urging any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage who has not yet come forward to contact Sutherland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
