Teenage driver dies in Loftus after early morning crash

By Newsroom
Updated July 17 2022 - 2:48am, first published July 16 2022 - 10:00pm
Police are calling for dashcam footage after a teenager died after being involved in a single-vehicle crash north of Wollongong on Sunday.

