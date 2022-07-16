Stablemate Slickman may yet be destined for a more glamorous career, but it was Las Vegas Girl, at the starting price of $61, who stole the show at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
Robert and Luke Price sent them both out in a 1200m Class 1 on a Heavy 8 which played well considering the amount of rain the region has had in recent months.
But Las Vegas Girl was every bit the polished performer when she loomed and overpowered Pole Position in the final furlong.
It was Las Vegas Girl's second win from 10 starts, after breaking her maiden at Gundagai in April, with odds of as much as $101 shopped around before start time.
"It's just great for the owners," Luke Price said.
"We've had to be patient, because the tracks have just been too wet for her and there hasn't been a suitable race without travelling a long way west.
"There was just no pressure on her to win today, we thought they'd both run well.
"It's a great reward for (jockey) Olivia (Chambers), she came from Gwenda's (Markwell) stable and has been doing some work for us, she's got a bright future ahead."
So too, does the Rich Enuff gelding Slickman, who flashed late chasing runner-up Pole Position, trained by Peter and Paul Snowden, for the second time in just three career starts.
Slow away, Grant Buckley was forced to settle back in the field, but Slickman's best work came in the last 100m.
Price was excited at the prospect of stepping Slickman out further in trip, with the 1600m Midway Handicap at Randwick on the agenda.
"He went up instead of out at the barriers, but we'll rectify that," Price said.
"I want to get him to a mile on the quick back-up, he didn't really travel with the kick back, but you saw how well he went late.
"His work has been electric and I want to see him use that turn of foot over the longer trip."
The Prices celebrated success in Saturday's 1200m Midway Handicap at Rosehill with Noble Soldier showing he's in for an outstanding preparation.
Kathy O'Hara produced a driving ride over the top of Bartoselli and Monte Ditto in a head-bobbing finish, while Prices other runner Cuban Royale was outstanding to be 2.5 lengths off, after jumping from the widest gate.
"He's got another Midway left, so we'll take him back again while he qualifies," Price said. "He went out on a high with a soft win at Kembla last preparation, after going through the (Provincial) Championships qualifiers.
"We'll just let him bounce around the grades after that."
It proved a fruitful day for jockey Rory Hutchings at Kembla Grange, who rode three winners, including Snowden favourite Ararle (Benchmark 64, 1400m), John Steinmetz's Writing Unexpected (BM64, 1600m) and Joe Ible's Cuban Granchico (1200m Maiden).
