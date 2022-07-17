An Illawarra man who broke into his parents' home while they slept and stole cash and their car was "completely off the rails" at the time, a judge has said.
Leon Gene Simpson was sentenced in the Wollongong District Court after pleading guilty to aggravated break and enter, with the judge also taking into account a charge of taking and driving a vehicle without the consent of the owner.
Advertisement
Late on the night of December 16 or early on December 17, 2020, Simpson broke into his parents' Albion Park Rail house and stole about $300 from a handbag, car keys, and the car.
Read more: Car plunges onto rocks at Kiama Blowhole
Judge Andrew Haesler said it would have been disturbing for the couple to have woken in the morning to discover someone had rummaged through their home.
Shortly afterwards, the couple received a text telling them where they could find their car.
Simpson gave evidence to the court on Friday that the crime was "the most regrettable thing I've ever done" and he was not thinking at the time, having used cocaine and crystal meth as he spiralled over the end of a relationship.
He said he took his parents' car to collect property he had left in another vehicle but admitted that his parents would have helped him, had he simply asked.
Upon his release, Simpson said, his priority would be his family and he wanted to get back into work, do rehabilitation programs and see a psychologist.
"Before the breakdown of my relationship I was drug-free, I worked, I was just a normal family guy," he said.
The court heard that Simpson had been in custody since last April and tragically lost his mother recently but was unable to attend nor watch her funeral, which had served as another form of punishment.
The Crown prosecutor said Simpson was on a community corrections order and Commonwealth recognisance at the time of the crime.
Judge Haesler said Simpson was "completely off the rails" when he offended but had since taken part as best as he could in programs while in custody.
Simpson could not escape a custodial sentence for the crime, he said, but a "nuanced approach" had to be taken.
Judge Haesler sentenced Simpson to two years and three months' imprisonment, dating from April 2022 as he was serving another prison sentence.
Simpson will become eligible for parole in December.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.