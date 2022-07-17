Wollongong resident Michael Theo once based success on job status and whether he had a potential wife, but he's now changed his mind and wants help change the mindset of others.
The aspiring actor warmed the nation's hearts after appearing on the television documentary Love On The Spectrum, which followed the dating lives of people on the autism spectrum.
Advertisement
"Before [appearing on the show], what I considered successful was being in a job, having your own house and being married and having children," he told the Mercury.
"But now, the life of an actor, that's what I call success."
Before, what I considered successful was being in a job, having your own house and being married and having children.- Michael 'Mr A+' Theo
Before the reality program, Theo never imagined himself to be standing front and centre at Sydney Town Hall speaking about his life to hundreds of people but that's exactly what he'll be doing on August 5 for TedX.
"I was surprised, but also keen [when I was asked to do it]," he said.
"I'll be talking about my life journey and how my views on success have changed."
A passionate animal activist, nature lover and cook, Theo is a strong believer it's people's differences that make them special.
Embracing his differences has led him to an appearance on Ellen in the US; the creation of a successful podcast, Mr A+; scoring a small role on the children's program Hardball; and was recently featured as a celebrity guest for the online cooking show Bone Apple Tea, which raises money for charity.
"Not only was it a lot of fun but a great learning experience," he said of the cooking show.
"I was the first celebrity, and they want to bring me back as often as they can."
Theo recently decided to quit his job to pursue an acting career full-time and continue working on his weekly podcast which regularly features celebrity guests.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.