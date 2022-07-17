Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

South Coast winery Coolangatta pairs true crime with wine

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 17 2022 - 12:50am, first published 12:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Authors will chat all things gritty literature with a new true crime meets wine tasting event at Coolangatta this July. Picture: ACM File Image

Fans of true crime novels can get up close and personal with famed writers over a bevvy at a South Coast winery.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.