Fans of true crime novels can get up close and personal with famed writers over a bevvy at a South Coast winery.
The historic Coolangatta Estate near Shoalhaven Heads has invited three respected authors to chat about their gritty literature over a day of wine tasting on July 30, organisers labelling it True Crime in the Vines.
The talks include, Deadly Duos with Amanda Howard, Women Who Kill - A Hidden History with Tanya Bretherton and, Drug Smuggling Grannies and Me with Sandi Logan.
Howard will take guests into the relationships of not so perfect pairings and explore infamous murders cases such as the Tool Box Killers and The Moorhouse Murders.
Bretherton, author of four historical crime books, will take guests back to Sydney of the 1920s and 1930s and introduce them to Women Who Kill while bringing to life the world they lived in.
Betrayed is Logan's first book and he will give guests a front row seat to the intimate story of the Grannies (Vera "Toddie" Hays and Florice "Beezie" Bessire) from reporting on the case to actively fighting for their release.
For program details and to book tickets, visit: http://www.grittylit.com.au/
