Have some common sense people, stay home if you're sick: editorial

Finally our social calendars are filling out with our streets a flurry of activity, but I'm a tad concerned.
In Wollongong alone this weekend the city celebrated multiple events from bar hopping for live music with The Last Light festival, to the Upsurge art exhibition, Honk! Oz which celebrated buskers and street performers, to the area's oldest home Keera Vale opening to the public.
But as life looks less like an apocalyptic movie on Netflix, people are starting to get a little too relaxed around what to do if they're sick.
Yes, we have endured endless winters prior to the pandemic with coughs and splutters about - but does anyone actually like being sick?
No.
Just a few days ago my colleague endured a horrific and traumatising ride in a lift, stuck inside the tiny box with a woman who looked a shade of grey, sweating, a slight nasal drip and coughing.
It was 8.45am and as she pushed the button to her floor the woman casually spits out: "oh I feel nauseous, I've had the worst weekend feeling so ill"..
Why would you even bother going to work when you clearly look like you have the plague (or the flu, or COVID-19)?
Current health advice is COVID-19 is surging in the community and is expected to spike again by the end of July. Then there's the chesty cough thing going around and other general grievances.
If you are sick, even if you test negative to COVID-19, you shouldn't be going out into the world covering your mouth to cough then touch things like buttons in a lift or door handles or your bosses stapler.
STAY HOME!
If you absolutely must go out, use some common sense, mask up and think about others who could potentially end up in hospital - or die - because of your selfishness to go out.
Here's a few examples of people you could potentially harm - cancer sufferers going through chemotherapy, elderly people, other immunoppressed people, babies, and just those with unlucky immune systems.
